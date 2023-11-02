Gardaí have arrested a man aged in his 60s in relation to the aggravated burglary of the home of the late Tom Niland which occurred in Skreen, Co. Sligo on the 18th of January 2022.

The man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at a Garda Station in Co. Sligo.



Three other men have been charged in relation to this incident and have appeared before the courts.



Gardai say investigations are ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

Tom Niland remained on life support for eighteen months after the attack at his home and died at Sligo University Hospital in September.