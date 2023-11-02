George Naughton’s first solo exhibition will open at The Anam Gallery, Roscommon town on Wednesday next, November 8th at 4.30pm.

One of the goals of The Anam Gallery is to have an annual youth exhibition and George Naughton’s is the first.

He will exhibit his series: Mountains of Thought, Being Free, Walking Our Own Path, Oceans. A large narrative in the young man’s work is mental health.

George is described as “an inspiration with a command of thought and artistic expression unrivalled for his age”.

The exhibition will be opened by Niall Breslin -“Bressie” in recognition of his contribution to mental health awareness.

Entry to the exhibition is free and everyone is welcome.