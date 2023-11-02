Gardaí in Oranmore are appealing to property owners in the Claregalway and Cregmore areas of county Galway to search farmyard and derelict buildings in their area as the search for a missing local man continues.

39 year-old Paul Fahy has been missing since the morning of Friday 27th October.

It’s believed he left his home in Claregalway at approximately 11.45 that morning.

Paul is described as being 6 feet in height, with a slim build and has grey/black hair.

Gardai are advising the general not to check river banks at present due to the high water levels, and trained searchers are undertaking this task at present.