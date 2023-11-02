The three male juveniles arrested in connection with a serious assault on a 14 year old boy, that occurred in Sligo town on Tuesday 31st October 2023, have been charged.

All three were arrested yesterday and were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

They will appear before Sligo District Court this morning, (Thursday).

The incident occurred on Mail Coach road in Sligo town just after 7pm on Tuesday (Halloween)evening.

The injured boy is currently being treated for his injuries at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.