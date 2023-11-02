Sligo TFI Local Link is enhancing bus services from Castlerea to Sligo via Ballaghaderreen from Monday next, November 6th.

Route 977 will be enhanced to operate up to eight daily return services Monday to Saturday between Sligo and Ballaghaderreen, four of which will extend to Castlerea and three daily return services on Sunday with all services extending to Castlerea. The route will offer enhanced connectivity to villages and areas such as Loughlynn, Gurteen, Bunninadden, Ballymote, Collooney and Ballisodare.

The enhanced route will continue to provide peak-time and evening services for commuters and will also provide improved connectivity to regional bus services, ATU University Hospital and St. Angela’s Campus.