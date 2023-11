Westport author Eithne Ring’s memoir, Does My Son Take Sugar?, has been shortlisted for the prestigious CAP Awards.

The book that provides a candid insight into the experiences of adoption in 1980s’ Ireland has been nominated in the non-fiction category.

The awards ceremony will take place tomorrow, Friday, November 3, at the Aisling Hotel in Dublin.

The Westport woman’s book has received huge acclaim since publication.