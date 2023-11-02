Gardaí investigating a serious assault on a 14-year-old boy in Sligo town on Tuesday (Halloween) evening made two further arrests yesterday evening.

The two male juveniles, both aged in their teens are currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at a garda station in Sligo.

A male juvenile, aged also in his teens, who was arrested earlier yesterday also remains in garda custody.

The injured boy is currently being treated for his injuries at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident that occurred on Mail Coach road in Sligo town just after 7pm on Tuesday evening.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.