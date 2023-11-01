A male juvenile has been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Sligo town yesterday evening in which a 14 year old boy was injured.

The boy is currently being treated for his injuries at the Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

The youth, aged in his teens, who was was arrested this afternoon, is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at a garda Station in county Sligo.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.