Main street in Kilkelly remains closed to the public this evening following the collapse of a building on the street yesterday.

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene at around quarter to 9 yesterday morning and 5 people in the premises at the time sustained what have been described as “non-life threatening injuries”.

The road was closed off to traffic yesterday morning and remains closed this evening with local diversions in place.

Gardai say the road is likely to remain closed into tomorrow.