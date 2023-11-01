Ireland West Airport has this evening announced that the airport will host its annual Online Charity Bingo Game at 8pm on Wednesday next (8th November)

All proceeds from the event will go to the airport’s six nominated charities for 2023 - Breakthrough Cancer Research, Diabetes Ireland, The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, The Cancer Fund for Children, The Royal National Lifeboat Institution, and the Mayo Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

From the comfort of your own home you can join in the 10 Game Bingo with a chance to win cash prizes. Entry is €10 for a Single book and €15 for a Double Book.

Tickets can be purchased on www.irelandwestairport.com/onlinebingo.

On the night there will be a special prize raffle with a chance to win prizes including, Return flights to Malaga for 2 people, a 2 Night stay in The Kingsley Hotel Cork and more. Tickets for the raffle can be purchased separately on the booking site also.

Once you purchase tickets your Bingo book and a link to the ZOOM Bingo Channel, where the game will be held, will be emailed to you prior to the event starting. All books will be emailed to participants no later than 12pm on Wednesday 8th November.

You can print your bingo book at home.

The deadline to purchase tickets for the event closes at midnight on Tuesday 7th November.