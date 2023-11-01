The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul says many families are still very worried about their energy bills, despite price reductions from this month.



450-euro in electricity credits were announced as part of last month's budget, which will apply to bills between the start of December and the end of March next year.



A once-off additional fuel allowance payment of 300-euro is also due to be paid from the 20th of November.



Customers of Electric Ireland, SSE Airtricity, and PrePay Power will see price cuts on their bills from today, with Bord Gais Energy and Flogas following suit next week.



Issy Petrie from SVP says price increases for food and energy over the past 18 months have had a detrimental impact on some families...