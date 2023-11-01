ATU Galway Mechanical Engineering student Roy Sheridan from Castlebar has been named Siemens Innovative Student Engineer of the Year 2023.

The prestigious award, now in its 24th year, is presented annually by Siemens and Engineers Ireland to the best engineering student, or team, who has conceived and developed an innovative technology or commercially viable product.

Roy’s innovative prototype was one of five projects shortlisted for the finals. He was presented with two awards, the overall award and a finalist award for having designed and manufactured a “3-Axis Desktop CNC Milling Machine for Pedagogical Purposes.” Using a variety of engineering principles, Roy created a working prototype of his desktop machine which can be used by hobbyists, industry, students and educators for STEM teaching and training purposes, and for the realisation of miniature parts and products.

Roy has just completed his Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering (Honours) degree at ATU Galway city campus and will graduate later this month (November). He says Desktop CNC machines can put the technology within the reach of all engineering students, and provide students with a practical, hands-on experience in Engineering and Manufacturing.