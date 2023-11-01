Plans for increased penalty points on bank holidays is unconstitutional and will be fought tooth and nail.

That’s the view of Westport based Fine Gael TD Michael Ring who says plans by roads minister Jack Chambers to increase the punishment for dangerous driving on bank holidays were anti-rural.

The Bill aims to provide for penalty point reform, mandatory drug testing at the scene of collisions, and safer speed limits.

Under the bill, powers would be granted to vary the number of penalty points during specific times when road safety risks are higher.

However, Deputy Ring said he was "totally opposed" to this idea.

He says the legislation that is in place at the moment is adequate but the problem is a lack of enforcement.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.