A Ballyhaunis native has been appointed the next Deputy President and Registrar at the University of Galway.

Professor Peter McHugh is an established professor of biomedical engineering and has been a part of the university's faculty since 1991.

He has previously served as Dean of college of engineering and informatics and the head of school of engineering and informatics.

Professor McHugh will take on the role from the 1st of May next year.