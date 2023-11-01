Patients presenting at the Emergency Departments of hospitals across the region are experiencing significant delays today.

There are 51 patients on trolleys waiting for beds at University Hospital Galway, the third highest figure nationally.

28 patients are on trolleys waiting for admission to Sligo university Hospital, 16 patients on trolleys at Mayo University Hospital and 4 patients waiting for admission to Portiuncula University Hospital.

Nationally today there are 575 patients on trolleys waiting for hospital admission, with the highest number again today at University Hospital Limerick, at 79.