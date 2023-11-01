There's respite for households from today as energy price cuts come into effect.

Over 2 million customers will see their gas and electric bills fall by between 10 and 13.5 per cent as Electric Ireland, SSE Airtricity, and PrePay Power price cuts take hold.

From Monday Flogas is cutting its electricity and gas costs by 30 percent, while Bord Gais Energy will drop its prices by 15.5 percent.

However Daragh Cassidy from Bonkers dot ie says while the cuts are very welcome, households will still see higher than usual bills.