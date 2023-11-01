A Mayo TD has expressed a significant level of concern regarding the alarming increase in vaping among school children.

Deputy Alan Dillon further highlighted his worry about the widespread use of disposable vaping devices.

In recent weeks, Deputy Dillon says he has received numerous calls from concerned teachers and parents regarding the escalating prevalence of vaping among students in primary and secondary schools.

The case of a ten-year-old child caught vaping in a primary school is particularly disturbing.

Deputy Dillon says It highlights the severity of this issue and the potential detrimental health consequences of vaping, especially among young developing bodies.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has agreed vaping is both a health issue and an environmental issue and says the Government will look at a ban in schools.

Deputy Dillon has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew....