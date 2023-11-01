Climate Action Louisburgh Locality received a runner-up award for the Water Heritage Award this year which recognises the event that best explored how a canal, river, lake or sea shaped the heritage of a locality or celebrates water as an integral part of our natural heritage.

They organised the Explore Louisbugh’s River Life event which brought biologists to the banks of the Bunabhann River to identify fish and insects, and to explain how these creatures live, are interdependent, and to demonstrate how healthy a river is just by the species that live in it.

The event was a real hands-on workshop suitable for all ages with expert advice on how to identify different species in the water and what kind of measures people can take to ensure a healthy habitat for a rich eco system that supports biodiversity.

The awards honour those organisers who created the most engaging and inspiring events and projects for National Heritage Week 2023 as well as Ireland’s Heritage Hero.

A full list of award categories winners and runners-up is available below:

https://www.heritageweek.ie/news/national-heritage-week-awards-2023