A report has recommended workers should be allowed to defer drawing down their State pension until they're 75 years old.

The report by the Oireachtas Social Protection Committee says those with a 'mixed PRSI record' should be able to continue working to make additional PRSI contributions.

New laws are due to come into effect which will allow people to continue working up until they're 70, and defer their pension, in exchange for higher payments down the line.

However, Chair of the Committee, Roscommon based Deputy Denis Naughten, says deferring your pension and working beyond the age of 66 will be voluntary.