Residents and business-owners along the south and east coasts are being urged to brace for flooding.

Storm Ciaran is due to make landfall tomorrow, bringing heavy downpours and strong gusts.

Kerry is currently under a Status Yellow rain warning, with that to be extended to eight more counties tomorrow.

A status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Galway which will come into effect tomorrow morning from 5am and will last until 11am.

Cathal Nolan from Ireland's Weather Channel says the course and severity of the storm isn't fully known yet.