Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 42-year-old Aidan Howley who is missing from Foxford since today.

Aidan is described as being approximately 6ft in height with a thin build, with fair hair, brown eyes and a beard.

It’s not known what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Aidan’s family are concerned for his welfare and have sought assistance from An Garda Síochána in locating him.

Searches of lands in the locality are ongoing.

Anyone with any information on Aidan’s whereabouts are asked to contact Ballina Garda station on 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.