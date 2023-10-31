Gardai and emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Kilkelly this morning.

A premises in the area has collapsed. The incident occurred at around 8:45 this morning.

There was 5 people in the building at the time.

They have all been brought to safety and are receiving treatment for their injuries.

None are thought to be serious or life threatening.

There has been some construction work being carried out in the area at the time however it’s not understood if it is related in any way to the incident.

The HSA has been notified.

Currently many businesses and households are without power in the area as a result.

There is no traffic going through the town and it will remain as such for most of the day.

Local diversions are in place and Gardaí are advising to avoid the area if at all possible.

No further details are available at present.