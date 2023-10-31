Gardai in Ballyhaunis say following a post mortem examination on the body of a man discovered at a residence in the town, foul play has been ruled out.

The man, aged in his 30's and believed to be a Slovak national, was discovered at a residence on Clare Street on Saturday morning last.

Gardai carried out a detailed forensic exam of the scene and said the results of the post mortem would determine the course of the investigation.

In a statement this morning, they say following a post-mortem examination foul play has been ruled out.

A file will now be prepared for the Coroner.