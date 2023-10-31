Communities between Ballina and Castlebar are happy to welcome the opening of the new Route 454 local link bus service, which commenced yesterday.

Operating seven days a week (including public holidays except Christmas day), 3 times a day, the new route will connect communities such as Ballina, Ardagh Cross, Crossmolina, Lahardane, Bofeenaun, Massbrook, Pontoon, Caurane, Parke, Turlough and Castlebar.

The new service can be used in conjunction with a free travel pass.

Leap cards will be available from local vendors such as Coynes of Bofeenaun and Barrett’s of Lahardane.