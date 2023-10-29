Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 39 year-old Paul Fahy, who is missing from his home in Claregalway, Co. Galway since Friday morning 27th October, 2023.



It is believed Paul left his home on the morning of Friday 27th October, 2023 at approximately 11.45am



Paul is described as being 6 feet in height, with a slim build and has grey/black hair. When last seen he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, grey jumper and a high visibility vest with black Nike runners.



Anyone with any information on Paul's whereabouts are asked to contact Oranmore Garda station on 091 388 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.