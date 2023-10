Gardai are treating as 'suspicious' the death of a young man yesterday morning in Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo.

The victim is in his 30’s and believed to be a native of Slovakia.

His body was found at a building on Clare Street, Ballyhaunis and the State Pathologist was notified yesterday.

RTÉ are reporting that a post mortem examination is expected to take place tomorrow, with Gardaí awaiting the results to determine the course of their investigation.