Average speed cameras should be used on more Irish roads which could save lives.

That's the view of a Fine Gael Senator who is urging people to stay safe during the bank holiday weekend.

Barry Ward was speaking after Gardaí launched a Bank Holiday Roads Enforcement Operation for the October Bank Holiday Weekend.

Gardaí­ will maintain a high presence on the roads until Wednesday morning.

Senator Ward says trial speed cameras at the port tunnel and on the M7 have proved a deterrent to speeding.

(pic - AA Ireland)