A man in his 20's and a woman in her 80's have died in separate road collisions in Cork and Waterford this weekend.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to both incidents to come forward.



Two young men in their twenties were involved in a single-car collision, shortly after 10.30pm, on the N29 in Waterford last night.

They were taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford where the driver was later pronounced dead.

The passenger's injuries have since been described as 'not life threatening'.

In Cork, a woman in her 80s has died after two cars and a truck crashed on Friday morning on the N22 at Crookstown.

The woman who died was the driver of one of the cars.

The driver of the other car - a woman in her 50s and a man in his 50s who was a passenger remain in a serious but stable condition in Cork University Hospital.

Investigations are underway following both crashes and gardai are appealing for witnesses.