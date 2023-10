Gardai are treating as 'suspicious' the death of a young man this morning in Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified of the death of the victim who is in his thirties and is believed to be a native of Slovakia.

A building at Clare Street, Ballyhaunis, has been sealed off as gardai carry out a detailed forensic examination of the scene.

The body remains at the scene pending the arrival of a State Pathologist.