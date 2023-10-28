Tributes have been paid to the late Michael Joe McGreal who passed away earlier today.

Mr McGreal was a former Councillor and West Mayo by-election candidate from Balla.

Minister Dara Calleary has paid tribute to the late Michael Joe, saying:

“He served the people of Mayo and in particular of Castlebar and Balla as a Councillor from 1974 – 1985.

“He served his local community and assisted people in many other ways outside of elected office through his life time.

“He stood as the Fianna Fáil candidate in the 1975 by-election.

“In spite of the odds been very much against him he fought the campaign with maximum commitment and enthusiasm.

“I am thinking of his wife Margo, his children and his extended family and hope that his legacy of service and achievements will sustain them at this time.”

Micheal Joe’s remains will repose at his home, 12 College Woods, Balla, (F23 TK71) on Monday evening (30th October) from 4 -6pm.

Funeral cortege will arrive at St.Cronan’s Church, Balla, on Tuesday morning, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Micheal Joe will be laid to rest afterwards in Breaffy Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live at http://www.churchtv.ie/balla/