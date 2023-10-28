Applications open next week for start up businesses for the Creative Business Cup.

The competition sees over 80 countries from around the world compete in the competition.

It gives smaller start up businesses the opportunity to mix with others on an international stage and get additional assistance to boost their business.

Applications open on Wednesday November 1 and close on January 2 2024.

CREW (Creative Enterprise West) have been announced as the national partner in collaboration with the Western Development Commission.

Niamh Costello is CEO of CREW.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan: