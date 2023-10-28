Near to 1,500 customers are currently being affected by a power outage in the Dalton area near Claremorris.

A power outage was reported at 1:41pm this afternoon, affecting 1,465 customers.

The ESB estimate that power will be restored at around 5:15pm this evening.

They apologise to customers for the loss of supply, and say they are currently working to repair the fault to restore power as quickly as possible.

This also means that traffic light systems are down in the town, and an Claremorris Gardaí are advising the public to exercise extreme caution.

There have also been reports of fallen powerlines in the area.

If you come across fallen powerlines in your area, leave them be and contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 937 2080.

For more information on power outages in your local area, you can visit www.powercheck.esbnetworks.ie