Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs unit based in Tuam conducted two search operations at separate residences in Tuam on the evening of Friday 27th October, 2023 at approximately 5pm.

During the course of the searches ecstasy tablets, crack cocaine and cannabis herb with a street value of approximately €29,500 (subject to analysis) was seized.

Drug paraphernalia was also seized.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

One man, aged 20 years was arrested during the searches and was detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Galway.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Loughrea District Court this afternoon, Saturday 28th October, 2023 at 1.30pm.