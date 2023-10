There's a call on the Government to set up a dedicated task force to prevent one parent families falling into homelessness.

A National Alliance of NGOS is making the call as three quarters of families entering homelessness are one parent families.

The number of people homeless in the country has reached 12,827, including 3,904 children.

Barnardos National Policy Manager, Stephen Moffatt says the record level of child homelessness is worrying: