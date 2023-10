Gardaí­ are warning the public of serious consequences if caught selling or using fireworks over the bank holiday weekend.

A person convicted of having fireworks in their possession with intent to sell or supply can face fines of up to €10,000, and up to five years imprisonment.

The public are also been warned of the potential for serious harm and permanent life-changing injury.

Sergeant John Fitzpatrick, Crime Prevention Officer for Co Wicklow, says bonfires also pose a dangerous threat: