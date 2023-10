There's a call for Dublin City Council to put up a memorial in honour of Savita Halappanavar.

It's 11 years ago today since the 31 year-old died from sepsis at University Hospital Galway, when she was denied a life-saving abortion.

Rosa, unions and migrant groups have written a letter to the council, asking for a statue to be put up in Dublin or Galway.

Ruth Coppinger from Rosa says it's important to pay tribute to Savita: