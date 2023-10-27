Mayo County Council’s Road Safety Office has issued an appeal ahead of the Bank Holiday Weekend.

They are urging all road users to stay safe on the roads around the county this weekend as Bank Holidays are typically busier for traffic.

In addition to this they state that nearly 50% of all accidents occur during the weekend.

The most prevalent factors that contributre to the high accident rate include speeding, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and injuries from not wearing a seatbelt.

Some of the steps that can be taken to reduce the likelihood of being in an accident include:

Planning your trip.

Put your mobile away while driving.

Perform basic car checks.

Reduce your speed.

Take breaks during long journeys.

This weekend there will also be a higher presence of Go Safe vans on the road, with fines for 16 road offences doubling since this time last year.

These include speeding (€80-160) and mobile phone usage (€60-120).

For more information on Mayo County Council’s Road Safety campaign you can visit the Mayo County Council website – www.mayo.ie/news/stay-safew-halloween

(photo Mayo County Council)