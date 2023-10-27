Westport native Keira Keogh has been nominated by the Westport branch of Fine Gael to go forward for the Fine Gael selection convention next month.

She has been nominated alongside sitting councillor Peter Flynn.

Keira, 37, is hoping to run in the 2024 local elections for the Westport Belmullet Municipal District.

Her family run The Helm, a popular tourist business at Westport’s Quay.

She believes that her background in self employment as a behaviour consultant working with neurodiverse children, paired with her position in Junior Chamber International has prepared her greatly for this venture.

The Fine Gael selection convention takes place on November 9.