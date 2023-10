One in three teenagers are now vaping.

That's according to new research by Foróige Sligo, the North West Regional Task Force and Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim ETB.

The survey found 36 per cent of young people between the ages of 13 and 16 now use vapes, but have never smoked cigarettes previously.

Dr Garrett McGovern, a GP specialising in addiction medicine, says the fact young people aren't smoking cigarettes can be viewed as a positive thing: