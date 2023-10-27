A donation of over €3 million has been given to the Croí heart and stroke foundation from the Joe & Helen O’Toole Charitable Trust.

This comes in the form of a legacy gift, which will help to transform its work in the area of stroke prevention and post-hospital community support for those recovering from stroke.

The Joe & Helen O’Toole Charitable Trust was established in memory of the well known Tuam business couple.

Croí have said that this funding will fund work described as ‘transformational community projects’ aimed to prevent stroke and support stroke survivors.

The funding was announced yesterday, just days before World Stroke Day this coming Sunday October 29.

Neil Johnson is the CEO of Croí.

He has been telling Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey more about what the funding will be used for and the importance of raising awareness this weekend:

Photo (L-R): Joanna Jordan, Mary Lardner, Mattie and Helena O’Toole of the Joe & Helen O’Toole Charitable Trust, with Mark O’Donnell, COO, Croí; Pat O’Donnell, Board of Directors, Croí and Neil Johnson CEO, Croí.

Photo Credit: Aengus Mc Mahon