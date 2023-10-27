Yesterday on our Lunchtime News we spoke to primary school students backing Ballina Stephenites to take the County Senior Football Club title on Sunday – today we speak to students from St John’s National School in Breaffy who are telling a different story – confident that the Blue and White of Breaffy will take their first ever county title on Sunday.

Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley visited St John’s National school, Breaffy on their Blue and White Day and with flags flying, banners waving, and dressed in the club colours rather than their usual school uniform – all firmly behind their senior club men. Teacher Sean Grealis introduced some enthusiastic sixth class students to Midwest News and they offered their views on the likely outcome of Sunday’s clash…



Third class teacher in St John’s is James Minogue and he is on the Breaffy team. Two of his students explained what it will mean to them and their classmates if Breaffy secure the Paddy Moclair Cup….

The strong association between St John’s and sport in general, but particularly in the GAA, meant that the school Principal George Moran was surrounded by the blue and white excitement when he spoke to Teresa….