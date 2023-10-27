Funeral details have been announced for the Sligo man who passed away following a road traffic collision on Wednesday night.

Anthony Connolly (50s) was on his e-scooter when it collided with a van at around 8:00pm in the townland of Rusheen in Riverstown.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van, a man in his 30’s, was taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Mr Connolly was a very well known figure in Sligo’s sporting scene and described by his beloved Shamrock Gaels GAA club as a “lifelong member and supporter.”

He was known to many as ‘Schillaci’, a nickname given to him for his love of football.

Mr Connolly will repose at the residence of his brother Michael and Ouí in Rusheen, Riverstown this coming Saturday from 1:00pm until 6:00pm, and again on Sunday from 1:00pm until 6:00pm.

Mass of the Resurrection on Monday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Riverstown at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery, Sooey.

The mass can be viewed live on www.massonline.ie

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.