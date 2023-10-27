Ahead of the October Bank Holiday weekend, Health Services across the West are asking people to explore all avenues of care before presenting at A&E.

With high attendance numbers expected at Emergency Departments, the HSE is asking people to consider other methods of care including their GP’s, pharmacists and out of hours services before presenting at Emergency Departments.

Westdoc Out of Hours GP services will be open from 6pm today Friday October 27th until 9am Tuesday October 31st.

As always, people who do require emergency care are encouraged to attend EDs where they will be prioritised.

Bank Holiday weekends can be a busy time for our hospitals and emergency services. This means that patients who attend EDs for routine and non-urgent treatment will experience very long waiting times over the coming weekend.

The Roscommon Injury Unit is also open to treat injuries that are unlikely to need hospital admission and are more convenient and often quicker than an emergency department.

Roscommon Injury Unit is open seven days a week from 8am to 8pm to treat a range of injuries in both adults and children over five years of age. You don’t need an appointment or a GP referral.