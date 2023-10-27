First time home buyers accounted for 1.9 Billion Euro in mortgage drawdowns in the third quarter of the year, the highest level since 2006.

They accounted for almost 80 per cent of mortgages on new properties and 69 per cent of secondhand homes.

The figures form the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland found the number of mortgages approved in September fell by 8.2 per cent month-on-month, and fell by just over 22 per cent year-on-year.

Chief Executive of the Federation Brian Hayes says first time buyers continue to dominate the market.