Works at the library in Ballaghaderreen need to be progressed and pushed on according to a local TD.

Sinn Fein Deputy Claire Kerrane says works on Dillon house in the town should be completed by the third quarter of next year.

She says there has been delays with tender and there is also the issue that the Dillon house is a listed building.

Final works are expected to take 32 weeks, with an estimated completion date of third quarter 2024.

Deputy Kirrane has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....