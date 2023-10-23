A group of friends will drive their vintage and classic cars across the Wild Atlantic Way this Bank Holiday weekend as a fundraiser for Mayo University Hospital.

Ian Durkan and his friends Conor McHale, Niall McHale, Paraic Kelly, Ronan Jennings, Shane Hughes and Michael Burke will be raising funds for a Special Care and Baby Unit (SCBU).

SCBU cares for babies delivered who are sick or who have more than routine care requirements. It aims to provide a high standard of family-centered care, for unwell and premature newborn babies and their families.

They will be driving their cars in excess of 3,100km, over the Wild Atlantic Way and plan to complete the venture on this October Bank Holiday weekend, arriving back to Castlebar on Sunday.

You can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/kr5qe3-wild-atlantic-challenge.