A court has heard how a man targeting gay Irish men living alone in the Sligo area murdered two men and stabbed another in the face.

23-year-old Yousef Palani, of Markievicz Heights in Sligo, has admitted murdering Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee last year, and will soon be handed a life sentence.

Aidan Moffitt’s body was found the floor of his bedroom on the 11th of April last year.

His hands were tied behind his back and he had been decapitated.

The businessman suffered a multitude of sharp wound injuries, many of which were stab wounds.

A knife was placed in his hand after he was killed.

Michael Snee’s body was found in his home two days later. He too had been stabbed to death. Two knives were laid out on his bed in the shape of a cross.

Yousef Palani has pleaded guilty to their murders and also admits stabbing another man in the face, costing him his eye sight in his left eye.

Palani used dating apps to target gay men living alone in the Sligo area. The court heard he was born in Iraq but moved to Ireland with his family when he was a boy.