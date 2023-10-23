A lorry has gone off the road in a single vehicle collision on the Ballyhaunis to Ballaghaderreen Road this afternoon.

Gardai are at the scene at Moneymore, Ballyhaunis on the R293, and traffic is getting by, however, the road is likely to be closed to traffic for at least an hour, from 3pm this afternoon.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred shortly after 1pm.

Gardai are advising road users to be aware that the road will be closed shortly to traffic, to assist in the recovery of the vehicle.