A number of hotels across this region won well at the annual Irish Hotel Awards.

The awards celebrate the commitment and dedication of the hospitality industry in Ireland.

The Lodge at Ashford Castle secured seven awards including the accolade of Ireland’s Country House Hotel of the Year, together with six provincial titles - Gourmet Getaway of the Year, Receptionist of the Year, 4 Star Luxury Hotel of the Year, Country House Hotel of the Year, Intimate Wedding Venue of the Year and Chef of the Year.

The Diamond Coast Hotel, Enniscrone took 4 awards in total on the night, including the title - National Coastal Escape of the Year. Together with three Connaught titles - Housekeeper of the Year, Coastal Escape of the Year and Concierge of the Year

A number of national titles were secured for hotels in Connaught at the Awards night which took place in the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa in Sligo - including:

Brand Hotel of the Year - Clayton Hotel Sligo

Romantic Hotel of the Year - Delphi Lodge, Connemara

Fine Dining Experience of the Year - Lough Rynn Castle, county Leitrim

Hotel Design of the Year - Hyde Hotel, Galway

Hotel Restaurant of the Year - Hyde Hotel, Galway

3 Star Hotel of the Year - Hyde Hotel, Galway

Wedding Hotel of the Year - Kilronan Castle, county Roscommon

2 Star Hotel of the Year - Murray’s Doonmore Hotel, Inishbofin

A number of these hotels, together with other local establishments also featured strongly in the regional award categories on the night.