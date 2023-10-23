Sligo-based Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 118 assisted in a multi-agency operation in Achill Island on yesterday afternoon.

Shortly before 2pm, Achill Island Coast Guard were alerted by MRCC Malin Head to a casualty in Keel.

The National Ambulance Service were also tasked to the scene.

The National Ambulance Service and Achill Island provided medical assistance and transferred the casualty into the care of Rescue 118.

The public are being reminded that if they see anyone in difficulty in the sea or on the shore dial 112/ 999.